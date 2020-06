At least 18 people had killed and 166 others were injured in a oil tanker explosion in China. The incident took place on Saturday near a village along the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

A second blast happened when the blown-up truck fell onto a workshop near the expressway. The explosions resulted in the collapse of some residential houses and factory workshops. Several cars and vehicles around the area also caught fire following the explosion.