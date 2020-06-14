Kerala lightens its Sunday lockdown,Select categories exempted

States new chief secretary Vishwas Mehta in an order has dilated the strict Sunday lockdown,observed in the state.The new order will allow devotees to travel to place of worship and back to home.Kerala states dilation follows the direction of central government permitting places of worship to open from June 8, as part of unlock1.0.

The exemption also covers students and the personal for organizing and conducting exams.The students should submit hall tickets and identity cards during the police checks.The Chief secretaries order allows allotment cards,hall tickets to be treated as travel documents.Students and educational institution personnel will be allowed to travel to school or college.

Take-away services in restaurants are permitted. Those out for wedding,funeral services and medical needs will also get relaxation in Sunday lockdown. The restriction for shops selling non-essential goods will however continue.