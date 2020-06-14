DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Prime Minister, ministers and celebrities mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Jun 14, 2020, 07:38 pm IST

The Bollywood film industry was shocked by the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Prime Minister Narendra Mod, ministers and celebrities came out to mourn the actor.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti”, tweets Modi.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning.

“Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family”, said actor Akshay Kumar.

