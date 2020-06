Music director MG Radhakrishnan’s wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan(68), passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following a cardiac arrest.

Padmaja Radhakrishnan has penned the lyrics for the movie Mr Bean, which was released in 2013.

Padmaja’s son MR Rajakrishnan is a sound designer in Chennai,daughter Karthika is in Dubai.