Coronavirus : “High mortality rate exposes Gujarat Model”, says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet today targeting the ruling BJP, said the “Gujarat Model” has been exposed with the state recording the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in the country, almost double the national average. The Congress leader, who has targeted the government in almost daily posts over its handling of the virus crisis, had yesterday quoted Einstein to say: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance”.

“Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25% Maharashtra: 3.73% Rajasthan: 2.32% Punjab: 2.17% Puducherry: 1.98% Jharkhand: 0.5% Chhattisgarh: 0.35% Gujarat Model exposed,” posted Mr Gandhi, sharing a BBC report analyzing the high rate of deaths in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

Gujarat is the fourth worst hit state in India’s coronavirus battle after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi but its mortality rate, or the proportion of COVID-19 patients who have died, is the highest, more than double the national average of 2.86 per cent.

Over the past month, Gujarat has recorded an average of 400 new coronavirus cases every day.

The state has 24,104 coronavirus cases and the number of deaths has crossed 1,500, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has denied rumours of a return to strict lockdown amid spiraling cases.