Sea Ceptor Supersonic missiles-The new iron dome of the Indian Navy

Indian Navy’s new missile defence system- The Sea Ceptor is a next generation supersonic,all weather missile which can offer robust protection to Navy vessels from inbound multiple missiles simultaneously-like an invisible ‘dome of iron’ above the Navy ships.

The missile was incorporated to Navy at the beginning of 2020,and is a joint venture of L&T-MBDA missile systems Ltd.The missile system was developed by the French engineering company MBDA and its production in India will be in collaboration with L&T as part of Make in India project.

Sea Ceptor will protect both the host ship and high value units in the local area.Sea Ceptor utilises the Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) that features a fully active RF-seeker, two-way datalink and soft-vertical launch system. The Weapon System has the capability to intercept and thereby neutralise the full range of current and future threats including combat aircraft and the new generation of supersonic anti-ship missiles. Capable of multiple channels of fire, the system will also counter saturation attacks.