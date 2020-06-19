Anti-India communists of Nepal fear UP CM Yogi Adithyanath the most ; Here’s the reason

Nepalese PM has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to not make ‘threatening’ remarks against Nepal.KP Oli, well and truly, knows the hold Yogi Adityanath has in Nepal and therefore he is scared that if Yogi assumes an active role from the Indian side in engaging with Nepal in the wake of recent controversies then it could very well spell doom for Oli and his relations with China. Most importantly, the common Nepalese citizens who do not want any friction with India would also slip away from Oli’s finger if Yogi is involved.

Oli was quoted by media reports as saying, “Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath-Ji said some things about Nepal. His remarks were not appropriate or legitimate. The leadership of the central government [in India] should tell him not to speak on issues that he is not responsible for. He should also be told that his comments threatening Nepal will be condemned,”

Oli’s scaredy comments came after Yogi Adityanath ever so slightly gave Nepal a side-eye by evoking the horrors the Chinese had undertaken on Tibet by saying, “Nepal should think of the consequences and remember what happened to Tibet.”

Yogi in an interview had also iterated that both countries shared cultural, historical, and ancient history links and that Nepal should remember this.

The fact that KP Oli has been rattled by Yogi’s statement which, to begin with, is not threatening one bit says more about Oli’s state of mind and the fear of Yogi in the communists of Nepal.

CM Yogi Adityanath and his Gorakhnath Mutt have always enjoyed a special connection and substantial following with the Hindus in Nepal and its erstwhile royal family.

The erstwhile royal family of Nepal are Gorkhas who trace their origin to Guru Gorakshanath or Gorakhnath, the founder of the Nath monastic movement in the Himalayan belt.

King Birendra who was assassinated by his own son in 2001 was a symbol of tradition for this Mutt and for many years launched the Makar Sankranti festival in Nepal by visiting the Mutt.

Birendra looked up to Mahant Avaidyanath (mentor of Adityanath), former religious and temporal head of the Gorakhnath monastery, as his guru. Interestingly, Yogi Adityanath succeeded as the head of the Gorakhpur Mutt in 2014.

It is a fact out in the open that communists and secularists run amuck with tails between their legs when Yogi is around. The Hindu nationalist Yogi has made his political career by wearing his religion on his sleeve proudly.

It’s one of the reasons why pseudo-seculars and communists have a heartburn every time they look at Yogi and see how far he has come.