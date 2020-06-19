Chennai again in lockdown as Covid traces a steep climb

Chennai returned to lockdown as the authorities were left with no choice as the Covid curve traced a steep curve accounting to more than 70 percent of the southern states total Covid count.

Chennai reported more than 37,000 of Tamil Nadu’s confirmed 50,000 infections, making it one of India’s largest hotspots.With just over 600 deaths in total, the state has a relatively low mortality rate – but its death toll is currently being reviewed after reports suggested that at least 200 deaths in Chennai were not included in the official tally.

India now stand as the fourth-highest affected country in the world, with more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the disease. Daily reports of infections are spiking, with Tamil Nadu among the worst-affected states.