UAE government makes important announcement

The UAE government has announced an important decision. The residents and citizens in the UAE will be allowed to travel to select countries starting from June 23.

This decision was announced in a joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA).

The categories of people allowed to travel along with the approved destinations would be announced at a later. The guidelines and procedures for travellers will also be announced subsequently and these must be adhered to by both UAE citizens and residents before they travel, during their stay abroad and also upon their return to the UAE.