Deepika Padukone talks on her depressive bout and social stigma on ‘depression’

Deepika Padukone had been a staunch advocate of mental wellness and she voiced her opinion clearly through her foundation ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’.The foundation was formed in 2005,after Deepika survived a terrible depression in her own life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had shook all, including Deepika and she had scores of comments and

followers on her mental health awareness posts which she does regularly on social media.

Repeating her message on mental illness, Padukone said depression too is an illness just like diabetes and cancer. “Repeat after me: Depression is an illness like any other illness such as cancer and diabetes,” Padukone wrote on Twitter.Padukone had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.