BJP law maker Saklecha creates panic in party circles after turning positive for Virus

Omprakash Saklecha,Senior BJP legislator from Jawad constituency revealed he had met with several high profile leaders, triggering panic in the saffron party circles.Saklecha was tested positive a day after he voted for the Rajya sabha polls.

He participated in a dinner party and convened several meetings which made an enormous list of primary contacts making a beeline in front of hospitals to get them checked for infection. The list of leaders the lawmaker met is not revealed.

“The MLA and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in the tests conducted through a private laboratory. We are examining their condition and will decide whether they need hospitalisation or can do with being quarantined at home,” a health department official.

Sakhlecha has been in Bhopal since June 16. Incidentally, his residence in Jawad falls in a containment area.