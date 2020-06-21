Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag’s ‘ yoga day post’ has a Mohanlal connection: Video

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag has shared a video on June 21, the International Yoga Day. The video has gone viral on social media. And one of the reason for this was the video has a ‘Mohanlal’ connection.

Sehwag can be seen doing yoga in the background of a Malayalam song from film ‘Chotta Mumbai’ starring Mohanlal.

Sehwag who is known to be an ardent fan of Mohanlal has been seen wishing birthday wishes and gretings to the South Indian superstar.

Watch the Video: