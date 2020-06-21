Serial killer Cyanide’ Mohan convicted in 20th murder case

A court in Mangalore has convicted serial killer ‘Cyanide’ Mohan. This is the 20th and last of the murder cases registered against ‘Cyanide’ Mohan. The court has found him guilty in the rape and murder of a young woman from Kasaragod in Kerala in 2009. Punishment will be pronounced on June 24.

As per police , Mohan has murdered around 20 women. He killed women using cyanide after befriending and raping them. He had been awarded death sentence in five cases and life imprisonment in three cases. Two of the death penalties were later commuted to life imprisonment.