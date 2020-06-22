DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

26,000 kg of beef seized at checkpost, two arrested

Jun 22, 2020, 11:48 am IST

Andhra Pradesh police had reportedly seized about 26,000 kg of beef at Purushothapuram check post in Srikakulam, located along the Andhra-Odisha border. As per reports, the beef was being transported from the State of West Bengal to Tamil Nadu in a truck. The seized meat was worth ?20 lacs in the market and was neatly packed in small parcels.

Two drivers, identified as Francis and Ganapathi Sekhar, had been arrested by the Ichapuram police of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. While Sekhar is a resident of Selam in Tamil Nadu, Francis hails from Tirunavelli district. Reportedly, the vehicle was coming from Odisha when it was stopped at NH-16.

 

