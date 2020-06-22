26,000 kg of beef seized at checkpost, two arrested

Andhra Pradesh police had reportedly seized about 26,000 kg of beef at Purushothapuram check post in Srikakulam, located along the Andhra-Odisha border. As per reports, the beef was being transported from the State of West Bengal to Tamil Nadu in a truck. The seized meat was worth ?20 lacs in the market and was neatly packed in small parcels.

Andhra Pradesh: 26,000 kg beef seized from a container at Purushottapuram check post in Srikakulam. Satyanarayana, Ichapuram Sub-Inspector says, "1300 packets of beef, each weighing 20 kg seized. Police also detained 2 drivers. Legal formalities underway". (21.06.20) pic.twitter.com/59Kaj7XDhd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Two drivers, identified as Francis and Ganapathi Sekhar, had been arrested by the Ichapuram police of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. While Sekhar is a resident of Selam in Tamil Nadu, Francis hails from Tirunavelli district. Reportedly, the vehicle was coming from Odisha when it was stopped at NH-16.