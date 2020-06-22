Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has rised against US dollar and remained firm against UAE dirham. As per trade experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and sustained foreign fund inflows supported Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange,the rupee opened strong at 76.16 per dollar and later rose to 76.15 against the US dollar, rising 5 paise over its previous close of 76.20 on Friday.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.70 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 97.52.