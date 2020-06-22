J&K : Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan

An Indian Army soldier was killed on Monday as Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked, heavy cross-border shelling during the ongoing ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He is the fourth soldier who got killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch this month, according to officials.

Earlier, Pakistan started indiscriminate, unprovoked shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) today in several sectors in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

“At about 3.30 am today Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district,” a Defence ministry spokesman was quoted by news agency as saying.

“Again at about 5.30 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly at both the sectors,” he added.