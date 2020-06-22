Puri Jagannatha rath yatra allowed by SC – State jury to monitor Covid norms

The apex court today granted permission to conduct Puri Jagannath Ratha yatra as scheduled on Tuesday.The temple trust and central-state governments were allowed Rath Yatra without compromising the strict Covid regulations as per SC ruling.

The SC ruling followed the Odisha and central governments plea to conduct rathyatra with out participating the public.The apex court granted state government jury to conduct or stop rathyatra at its will- if it fears Covid regulation breach.

The SC reviewed its earlier ruling to suspend rathyatra on the plea of state and central government.The petition detailed the tradition of Puri Jagannath temple that if the Lord Jagannath misses his journey on Tuesday as per the celestial chart then the next journey will happen only after 12 years.Paying heed to the plea SC ruled in favour of the temple trust and state and central authorities.