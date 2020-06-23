Coronavirus : Shiv Sena Bhavan sealed after party worker tests positive for COVID-19

Shiv Sena Bhavan is sealed for 8 days after a party worker tested positive.It is being said that the party worker regularly used to visit Shiv Sena Bhavan. The party office is now fully being sanitized as a preventive measure to stop the spread of virus.

Earlier there were also reports saying that two drivers of Shiv Sena party chief Raj Thackeray’s have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them has been admitted to a hospital in suburban Mumbai, while details of the other one are not yet known.