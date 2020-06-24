Actress Manisha Koirala gets trolled for supporting Nepal

Since few days, there is a dispute between India and Nepal about the border. Now the name of film actress Manisha Koirala has also come into the discussion once again in this controversy. Actress Manisha has supported Nepal by putting her side on this controversy and only after supporting Nepal, she comes under the target of her Indian fans. The Parliament of Nepal released a map of Nepal this month. Three areas of India, Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura were also included in that map.

Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty = sovereign state !! Let’s mull over this !! Gm ???? — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 22, 2020

Nepal has been presenting its claim on these areas, although it is part of India. Manisha also took the side of Nepal and now she is trapped. She wrote in a tweet made through her official Twitter account, ‘Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty = sovereign state !! Let’s mull over this !!’ Seeing this tweet from her, a user wrote, ‘Are you commenting on the situation in Nepal?’ Another user wrote, ‘I was just wondering where Nepal stands today and in which direction we will move on these fronts in future… We know the past … I am not saying that it is good or worse … just like that.’