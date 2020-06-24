Case filed against activist Rehana Fathima for posting video of her lying half-naked in front of her children

Kerala Police have filed a case against woman activist Rehana Fathima for posting on FB the video of her lying half-naked in front of her children and making them draw pictures on her body .

The case has been filed as per IT Act. The viral video had turned controversial, following which a case was filed against Rehana.A case has been filed for non-bailable offences.The video was uploaded in Rehana Fathima’s YouTube channel.Rehana has been rapped for using her children in such a video.There is also a demand for invoking POCSO act against her

Sharing the video on her Facebook, she writes, “Any child who grows up seeing her mother’s body won’t be able to humiliate a woman’s body…”