China using road construction to encroach on Nepali land,says Report

China is trying to grab the land of Nepal by using massive road development projects. The Nepal Ministry of Agriculture has also accepted this fact in the papers, but Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is only focusing to change the map against India and ignoring the Chinese encroachment on Nepali Land.

Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture has said in a document that the major road development project in Tibet has changed the course of rivers and China has expanded its border by capturing Nepal’s land into northern territories of Nepal.

According to Nepali Government report, China has encroached on the lands of several districts of Nepal and if the rivers change its course, more land will be captured by China. Nepal will lose hundreds of hectares of land because of changing course of rivers.

The Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture has warned the government, “There is a high possibility that over the period of time, China may develop its Border Observation Post of Armed Police in those territories.”

Nepal is bordered by Nepal in the north. There are many mountains between the two countries from east to west which serve as natural border between the two countries. There are six check posts between the two countries, through which trade takes place.

The survey department has said that Nepal had already lost 36 hectares of land due to the changing course of 11 rivers. These lands are in four districts Humla, Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankhuwasabha.

The report was first given to the Nepal government last year regarding China’s occupation of 36 hectares of land. After the news came in the local media, people in Nepal took to the streets. But the Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli government, who is considered to be the good friend of the Communist Party of China, has tried to divert public outrage towards India through changing the map of Nepal.

Nepal government, intellectuals and citizens are busy talking about the Indian region in Kalapani, Lipu Lekh, and Limpiyadhura area, while the Nepal government has hidden the issue of encroachment of Chinese on Nepali land.