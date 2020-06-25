Commodity Market: After hitting record high,gold prices eases off

In the commodity market the price of gold has eased down on Thursday. On Wednesday the yellow metal has touched an all-time high.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures fell 0.12% to Rs. 48,074 per 10 gram. Silver rates today also edged lower. Silver futures on MCX dipped 0.14% to Rs. 47,721 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs.35760 higher by Rs.8 for 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4471 up by Rs. 1.

In the international market, spot gold rates were up 0.2% at US dollar 1,764.20 per ounce. . Among other precious metals, platinum gained 0.2% to US dollar 801.43 while silver rose 0.2% at US dollar 17.56.