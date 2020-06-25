India deploys Bhishma tank in Ladakh to face Chinese aggression: Know the features of Bhishma tank

To face the Chinese aggression and intruders the Indian Army has deployed T-90 Bhishma tank. T-90 Bhishma tank is considered to be the world’s most infallible tank.

The IAF has airlifted dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles using transporter aircraft like Boeing C-17 Globemaster-IIIs and Ilyushin IL-76. The IAF has also intensified its Combat Air Patrols (CAP) in Leh-Ladakh. Both transport aircraft and helicopters have been part of the patrols.

Key features of the T-90 Bhishma tank:

– It is the main battle tank of India with an excellent armored protection

– It can deal with biological and chemical weapons

– The early tanks were built in Russia

– It can fire 8 shells in 60 seconds

– Has 125 Mm main gun to make surefire

– Has capability to launch missile up to 6 Km

– One of the world’s lightest tanks weighing 48 tons

– Ability to fight the enemy in day and night

– It comes with missile attack shield

– Equipped with powerful 1000 horsepower engine

– It can run with a high speed of 72 Km/h

– It can cover 550 km at a time