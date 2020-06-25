Minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcefully converted to Islam and married to her kidnapper in Pakistan

Yet another incident of forceful conversion of Hindu girl has been reported from Pakistan. As per reports, a minor Hindu girl was kidnapped, forcefully converted to Islam and married to her kidnapper. The incident is reported from Jacobabad in Sindh province.

Reshaman from Sindh was kidnapped by Wazir Hussain on June 18 and was later converted and forcibly married to him. The minor later came up with a certificate claiming that she is 19-year old and has converted on her own will. According to the certificate, Reshaman’s new name is Beesharan.

Earlier, various incidences have been reported regarding the forced conversions of Hindu and Christian girls who are abducted and married off to old Muslim men. Prior to this, two Hindu girls, Suthi and Shama were forcibly abducted from Chundiko town of Sindh.

The report of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan suggests that at least 1000 non-muslim girls are converted to Islam in the country annually. The majority of them belong to the Hindu community in Sindh, where about eight million Hindus live.