Covid-19 Updates: 46 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

3,938 new coronavirus cases and 46 coronavirus virus-related deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. 2,589 recoveries were also reported. This was announced by the Ministry of Health.

Thus the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Saudi Arabia has rised to 174,577 and 1,474 respectively. The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia has also rised to 120,471. The number of active cases under treatment is 52,632 .

The total number of critical cases across the country is now stands at 2,273.

346 new cases were reported in the city of Dammam followed by Al Hafouf with 332, Al Mobaraz with 294 and Khamis Mushait with 274.Jeddah has also reported 243 new cases while Al Qatif confirmed 237 and Riyadh 217 new cases.