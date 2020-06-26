Law and Order situation under the control of Armed gangs,says Nagaland Governor

The Nagaland Governor RN Ravi openly expressing his discontent on the Law and order situation in the state wrote a letter to the CM Neiphiu Rio.The letter cites the present scenario of civil unrest and instructs government to seek his approval before engaging any bureaucratic gear like transfers and posting of officials to key posts.

“The constitutionally established state government is being challenged on a day to day basis by the armed gangs, who question the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, while instruments of law and order remain totally unresponsive. In such a backdrop I can no longer abstain from my Constitutional obligations for law and order in the state under Article 371 A(1 (b) of the constitution of India,” he said.

The June 16 letter said the state’s law and order machinery had created a “crisis of confidence” due to its unresponsiveness. Ravi wrote: “Law-abiding citizens, daily wage earners, petty vendors, businessmen, shopkeepers, owners of restaurants or government servants are made miserable by rampant extortion and violence by armed gangs.”

The governor’s letter also highlighted that “armed gangs” appoint their own “dealers” for every commodity, from salt to construction materials, coming into Nagaland and also levy illegal taxes on every item.”There is upto 200 % cost escalation in goods after the merchants fullfill the gunpoint extortion by armed miscreants,” Ravi added.RN Ravi served as a deputy to PMO under NSA Ajit Doval before taking charge as Nagaland Governor.