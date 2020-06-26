Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana : 35 Lakh houses delivered to beneficiaries,says Union Minister

Thirty-five lakh houses have so far been delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) while 65 lakh houses are currently under construction, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Puri said an estimated 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in the construction of all sanctioned houses under the mission and of these, about 1.65 crore jobs would have already been generated.

The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses in urban areas by 2022 under PMAY – ”Housing for All”, one of the flagship programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister was addressing a webinar to mark the 5th anniversary of PMAY (U), Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

He said India has undertaken one of the most comprehensive planned urbanisation programmes in the history of the world.

According to the ministry, the houses built under PMAY(U) and earlier schemes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) have served as a boon in the fight against COVID-19.

Presently more than 22,000 houses are being dedicatedly used as COVID-19 facility units in various states and Union Territories, Puri said.

Talking about another Mission – AMRUT, the minister said the ministry has so far provided 79 lakh household water tap connections and 45 lakh sewer connections in the country.