Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 16,000 in India

In the last 24 hours, India recorded a massive 19,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s overall caseload to 5.48 lakh. Meanwhile, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours took the country’s death toll to 16,475.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, recorded 5,493 cases and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours and has so far recorded 1,64,626 confirmed infections and 7,429 fatalities.

Delhi, second in the list, recorded 2,889 cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has so far recorded over 83,000 cases and 2,623 deaths.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.