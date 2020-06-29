Rahul Gandhi makes appeal to protest on rising oil prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi aimed again at Narendra Modi government for the ever increasing fuel prices in the country.Gandhi also had made an appeal to Indians to take part in protests against the oil price hike.The former Congress party President tweeted, Come join in #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike campaign .

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came just after the Petrol and Diesel prices were again raised on Monday.He also posted a video in which a man could be heard expressing his helplessness on the price rise of petrol in a stage when the income sources are blocked due to unemployment and salaries slashed by companies.