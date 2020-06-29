Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in loss.

BSE Sensex ended 209.75 points, or 0.60% at 34,961.52, while the NSE Nifty fell 70.60 points, or 0.68% to end at 10,312.40.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Uni Lever, ITC, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra , Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, HDFC Bank, Cipla, and Kotak Bank. The top losers in the market were Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, State Bank of India, Wipro, BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Infosys and Indian Oil.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,641 shares closed lower while 1,144 ended higher on the BSE.