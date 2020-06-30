Gas leakage at pharmaceutical firm : Two dead, several hospitalised

Two people were killed and four were hospitalised after gas leaked last night at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

Those who died worked at the Visakhapatnam unit of the firm – Sainor Life Sciences, police said, adding that the situation is now “under control”.

The pharmaceutical unit in the industrial port city’s Parwada area was shut down immediately as a precautionary office after gas leak was reported at around 11:30 pm, according to officials.

“The situation is under control now. Two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site (at the time of the incident). Gas has not spread anywhere else,” senior police officer Uday Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.