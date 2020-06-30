Unlock 2 : Here are the fresh guidelines issued by Centre

Central government on Monday night issued fresh guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, and said the lockdown will continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31.Issuing the new guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones

The Centre said that the night curfew will continue to remain in force between 10 PM and 5 AM except for essential activities and other relaxations.

It said that the social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited till July 31.Saying that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions to remain shut till July 31, the Centre also prohibited operation of international flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings till July end.

In the new order, it said that the training institutions of Central and state governments outside the Containment Zones will be allowed to function from July 15, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by Dept of Personnel and Training.The MHA has also issued national directives for COVID-19 management and made wearing of face cover compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport.