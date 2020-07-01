Patanjali’s Coronil kit gets approval from AYUSH Ministry

AYUSH ministry on Tuesday said yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing the coronavirus infection and with labels of Covid-19.

Patanjali Ayurved last week launched a drug called Coronil, claiming it had cured within a week all COVID-19 patients who took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

The claim triggered a row, with the Union AYUSH ministry telling the herbal products firm not to sell the drug till it has examined the issue.

Uttarakhand’s Ayurveda department said the firm had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster, and not a cure for COVID-19.

“It may be ensured that on the package and label displayed on the medicines (Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Shwashari Vati), no claim for the cure of Covid-19 should be mentioned,” said the drug policy section of the AYUSH ministry in an email to the Uttarakhand Licencing Authority, a copy of which is with News18.

“The advertisement and the publicity of the drugs should be ensured in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies,” it added.

The Uttarakhand AYUSH Department has given Coronil approval as an immunity booster and has given it the license to make three medicines and has allowed clinical trial under the rules.

An Uttarakhand drug licence official said that Patanjali in its reply asserted that it had neither claimed to treat the virus nor had printed any symbolic photograph of the virus on the label of the medicine.