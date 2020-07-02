Covid-19 Updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Qatar

The Ministry of Health in Qatar has announced 894 new cases of coronavirus in the country. The ministry also confirmed 3 deaths and , 2,632 recoveries.

Thus the number of total coronavirus infection in Qatar has rised to 97,784. The total recoveries in Qatar stood at 86,597. The death toll has reached at 118.

There are 11,182 active cases, including 779 critical and 187 seriously ill patients under intensive care.

In the last 24 hours 5,593 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, raising the total number of tested people to 366,095.