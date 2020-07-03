20 Sikh pilgrims killed in bus-train collision in Pakistan

At least 20 people mostly Sikh pilgrims were killed and many others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and train. The accident took place on Friday at a railway crossing located between Farooqabad and Bahali Wala in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district, near Lahore.

As per reports, the Shah Hussain Express train smashed into the bus carrying at least 25 Sikh pilgrims from Nankana Sahib to Lahore, after it came on the rail tracks and got stuck. The Sikh devotees were travelling from Gurdwara Sacha Sauda to Peshawar, while the train was enroute to Lahore from Karachi.