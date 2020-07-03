Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has surged against UAE dirham and US dollar. As per market experts, the weakening of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market, easing of crude oil prices has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.60 against the US dollar up by 44 paise over its previous close. The Indian rupee had settled at 75.04 against the US dollar on Thursday. UAE dirham is trading at 20.35 against the Indian rupee.

The ‘dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 97.27.