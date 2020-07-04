Old video of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury defending China goes viral: Watch it here

An old video of CPM general Secretary Sitaram Yechury supporting and defending China has gone viral on social media.The old video again surfaced on social media amid the Galwan Valley clash and the ongoing tension between China and India.

In the video which was a Scoopwhoop interview, published in December 2019, Yechury can be seen saying that communists should have more affiliations with communists of other countries, especially China and Russia.

In the interview Sitaram Yechury also revealed how he had a close affinity towards China and stated that he had visited the communist nations several times in the past.

Sitaram Yechury, said that China, despite being a Communist nation, has successfully adapted to the new world order. He has also whitewashed the China on religious persecution against Uighur Muslims by saying that China had already rubbished reports of authorities doing organ harvesting of Muslims in Xinjiang province.

When asked regarding the Chinese actions of stifling protests in Hong Kong and the nature of Communist China to not allow dissent or to speak against the country’s leadership, Sitaram Yechury defended the Chinese government by bringing a relevance to India by asking whether someone could do the same in China.