Saudi-Bahrain issues important announcement following relaxation in Covid norms

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will likely reopen the closed King Fahd Causeway bridge on July 27.The bridge connecting the two countries was closed in March 7 in an effort to contain the spread of Covid virus.

The Causeway is an important trade route with thousands of trucks commuting the bridge each day to and from both nations.

Many expats who work in giant Saudi companies have their work base in Bahrain and were trapped on both sides of the bridge as it was blocked in emergency steps to contain the virus. The reopening of the causeway was much awaited by expats and nationals alike and the news had rejoiced them.