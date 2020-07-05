Death toll in floods rised to 37 in Assam, 11 lakh people affected

The death toll in Assam due to recent floods has rised to 37. 18 districts out of the 33 districts in state were affected by the flood and around 11 lakh people were affected by the flood.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that in the current wave of floods in the past two weeks, at least 22 persons have died in Morigaon, Tinsukia, Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Udalguri, Goalpara and Dibrugarh districts, taking the state’s death toll to 37, while 24 people have been killed in separate landslides since 22 May.

“Around 11 lakh people in 1,412 villages were continued to hit by the monsoon floods and over 53,348 hectares of crop areas were severely affected due to the floods. Around 6,531 people, including women and children, still sheltered in 171 relief camps,” an ASDMA official said.

In all, at least 8,91,897 various pet (domestic) animals and 8,01,233 poultry were affected due to the current wave of floods.