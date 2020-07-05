Union government bans 40 websites in the country

The union government has on Sunday banned 40 websites in the country under the UAPA act. The banned websites belong to a banned organization named Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Sikhs For Justice, is a pro-Khalistan organization based in USA. The websites were blocked blocked for supporting secessionist activities.

“Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organisation under the UAPA,1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendation of MHA, MEITY has issued orders under Sec. 69 A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

On recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued orders to block 40 websites under section 69 A of the I.T. Act, 2000. MEITY is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyber space in India.

Last year, the home ministry had banned the SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities. The SFJ has been pushing for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.