Coronavirus : Chief Minister’s niece tests positive for Covid-19

The impact of the global epidemic coronavirus has now reached the CM residence of Bihar. It is being told that the corona investigation report of CM Nitish Kumar’s niece has been found positive. However, after being reported positive, he has been admitted to Patna AIIMS for treatment.

The entire house is being sanitized due to being found corona infected in CM Nitish Kumar’s family. On July 4, CM Nitish Kumar’s sample was sent for the corona test after the Legislative Council Chairman found the corona infected, however, his report came out negative. At that time a sample of 16 people of the Chief Minister’s residence was taken, but the report of all of them was negative. Apart from this, the Corona investigation report of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary came negative.