Coronavirus : MP Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for COVID-19

Actor-turned-politician and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said on Monday that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get myself tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. The results arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment,” she said in a tweet.

The MP sad she was going through the prescribed treatment as per her doctor’s instructions.

“By God’s grace, my immunity level is strong and I am confident that I will soon get through this situation with your support,” she said, adding that she had already given the authorities the details of the persons who she might have come in contact with.

“But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let’s win the war against COVID-19,” she further said.

According to reports, Sumalatha had been involved in COVID-19 activities in her constituency which has recently seen a spike in the number of cases.