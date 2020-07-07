Govt authorities sealed three villages after thousands of people attend the funeral of Islamic preacher

Authorities have sealed three villages after thousands of people, flouting social distancing norms, gathered to be a part of the last rights of Islamic preacher Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday. According to conservative estimates by the local district administration officials, at least 10,000 people had attended the funeral. Two police cases have also been filed in this regard.

From the videos and pictures of the funeral, which went viral on social media, it was clear that apart from not maintaining social distancing there were many attendees who were also without masks. The fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus has now prompted the authorities to impose a lockdown in the adjoining three villages.

It is pertinent to note here, that the Health Ministry has in its Covid-19 guidelines, clearly specified that at the time of this pandemic, a maximum of 20 people can only participate in the funeral or last rites of a deceased. However, flagrantly defying these guidelines the followers of Islamic preacher Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti flocked at the funeral.

Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti passed away on Thursday due to old-age ailments. His funeral was held at Juria Dagaon playground in Assam’s Nagaon district. The 87-year-old Islamic preacher served as the vice-president of the All India Jamiat Ulema and is regarded as “Aamir-e-Shariat” for Northeast India.