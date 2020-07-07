IAF Apache aircraft conduct night operations near India-China border : Watch Video

Several fighter jets of Indian Air Force conducted night operation at a forward airbase near the India-China border.

Multiple fighter jets including the Mig-29 were involved in the operation; Apache combat and Chinook heavylift helicopters also took part in the operations.

An IAF officer said that the night operations are being conducted in order to be prepared for any aggravation by China, given the fact that the situation remains volatile in the aftermath of the Galwan River Valley clash that claimed the life of 20 Indian soldiers.

He exuded confidence that the IAF is ready for any future escalation that comes in its way.

