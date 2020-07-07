India builds three new bridges to help Army move tanks to Eastern Ladakh

Improving connectivity to the border with China, three new bridges have been built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) close to Leh in Nimu, which allows movement of tanks and heavy vehicles right up to the front.

The BRO has replaced an old bailey bridge, which was used by 24-tonne vehicles, with a sturdier bridge which can bear the load of vehicles weighing up to 70 tonnes. The construction of this bridge in Nimu was done in a record time of three months.

While speaking to media, BRO Executive Engineer B Kishan said, “This bridge is at kilometre 397. Earlier, there were three bottlenecks at kilometre 362, 361 and 397. This bridge has been constructed in a record time of three months. On the request of the Army, we made a 50-metre long steel structure bridge which can carry any sort of load.”

“This is an R-70 class bridge (which can be used by vehicles up to 70 tonnes) and it can take any sort of load to the forward posts,” he said.

The second bridge is being rebuilt at the Basgo location in Nimu and would be operational in the coming days. It also has the ability to withstand heavy vehicles including trucks towing artillery guns and tank boat vehicles.