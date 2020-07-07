India’s Covaxin on Phase I to be tested on 375 patients,trials in fast track

Bharat Biotech which was cleared for Phase I and II of its Covid vaccine- Covaxin ,said the trials are now in fast track.The test shots for the vaccine will be conducted on 375 volunteer patients on first phase and 750 patients on next phase.

It will take atleast 3 months to gather the data and the ‘immunogenicity’of the vaccine – the ability to provoke an immune reaction.Only after studying this data, the trial can move from phase I to phase II.

Covaxin is an “inactivated” vaccine — one made by using particles of the SARS-CoV-2 that were killed, making them unable to infect or replicate. Injecting particular doses of these particles builds immunity by helping the body create antibodies against the dead virus.

The Pharma giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithkline had jointly developed a vaccine candidate which will be commercially manufactured starting this September.Reuters report said Britain was close to signing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GSK for 60 million doses of its vaccine. The UK government has already landed a deal with AstraZeneca for 100 million doses of their vaccine candidate.

So far, the vaccine candidates being developed by AstraZeneca-University of Oxford and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) are the only other labs in last-stage trials.According to WHO there are 19 vaccine candidates currently in the clinical evaluation as of July 6,with Bharat Biotechs Covaxin to start trials from July 13.