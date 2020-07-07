MS Dhoni moves more avidly to Organic farming, turns down all ad offers

MS Dhoni,the former India skipper has turned-down commercial endorsements together with the long resentment from Cricket.MS Dhoni is reportedly busy to launch his own brand of environment-friendly fertilizer business.

The World-cup winning Indian skipper is on a furlough from cricket since the 2019 World Cup

“Patriotism is in his blood, be it serving for the country (in defence) or (farming) the land, he’s very passionate about it. He has about 40-50 acres of farmland and he is busy growing organic crops like papaya, banana there,” said his manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar, while speaking to PTI.

Dhoni fans all over the world wished him a happy birthday yesterday and urged him to return to the pitch at-least to give a standing ovation to their beloved captain.