Poco launches ‘M2 Pro’ with quad rear cameras in India : Price and Features

Poco M2 Pro is now official as the third smartphone from the company. The smartphone debuts as the second device under Poco 2.0 brand strategy. With the smartphone, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi is announcing its most affordable device yet. It is basically Poco‘s foray into the price segment between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The smartphone draws a lot of similarities with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series already available in India. It’s pricing begs the question of whether Poco’s strategy is to rebrand Redmi phones in the country.

Poco M2 Pro is available in two different storage options in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three different colors: out of the blue, green and greener and two shades of black. The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14, 2020 at 12:00PM IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro is identical to the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. There is glass back with dualtone finish of either black, green or grey. Poco says the textured finish on the lower side of the device is meant to mimic the kevlar back seen with the Poco F1. It’s a glossy finish so using this phone without a case is rather difficult. Once you slap the included case, it becomes impossible to see these design elements of the smartphone. Another visual difference comes in the form of Poco branding and “48MP Quad camera” branding above the camera module.

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, the smartphone offers either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and Poco has a decent record when it comes to software updates. At the front, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dedicated microSD card slot.