US considering to ban Chinese social media apps, including TikTok : Report

Days after India banned 59 apps including TikTok and UC Browser, the United States on Tuesday said that it was also ‘looking’ at banning Chinese social media apps.

“I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News, as reported by Reuters.

TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent Holdings LTD’s WeChat and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s UC Browser, were banned in India last week following a border clash with China.

India had banned apps for engaging in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

In response, China described New Delhi’s actions as “discriminatory” while calling for the reversal of the ban.