Video of pani puri vending machine goes viral : Watch Here

After coronavirus pandemic, people are becoming more health-conscious in a bid to boost their immunity. Also, people are scaring to eat their favorite street foods like pani puri etc…due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

To reduce your cravings, we have found a pani puri machine on the Internet today that will not only help in maintaining the social distancing but also maintain hygiene.

Like you all have heard that the USA has cupcake machines just like an ATM, which give out cupcakes. Similarly, this Indian man has another ATM-like vending machine, which gives out gol gappe.

Yes, you read right! This is not any fake news that we are talking about. The viral video of the pani puri vending machine has been shared by Additional Director General of Police Hardi Sing, who brought our attention to this amazing machine.

He uploaded the video on Twitter with a caption, “Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa – we love it (sic)1”

In the video, you will see how the man first explains the features of the machine and how it works. He also revealed that he had been working on this machine for the last six months.

He continued and showed how you can give a treat to your taste buds by putting money inside the machine and then it will give you gol gappa one-by-one as per the amount you entered.